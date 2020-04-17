DOH reported no new COVID-19 case in Soccsksargen
15
DOH reported no new COVID-19 case in Soccsksargen
COTABATO CITY - Good news and every body is hoping it will continue until this crisis is over - No reported positive COVID-19 case for a week now...
DA redirects programs to ensure enough foood production in Mindanao
KORONADAL CITY - The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing the redirection of some of its programs to make sure that there is enough food...
Cotabato Water district to start accepting payment of bills on April 20
COTABATO CITY - The Metro Cotabato Water District today announces that it will begin accepting water bill payments starting April 20, Monday....
Region 12 farmers earn P1.5-M from DA's Kadiwa program
KORONADAL CITY - Individual farmers, farmer cooperatives as well as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs that joined the roll-out of the...
Improvised explosives found in Guindulungan
MAGUINDANAO --- Army bomb experts promptly defused Wednesday two roadside bombs that villagers found in separate spots in Guindulungan town. ...