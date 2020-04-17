  Friday Apr, 17 2020 07:07:10 AM

DOH reported no new COVID-19 case in Soccsksargen

HEALTH • 05:45 AM Fri Apr 17, 2020
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Good news and every body is hoping it will continue until this crisis is over - No reported positive COVID-19 case for a week now, ending April 16, 2020, as the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported Thursday afternoon.

