Drug dealer in hinterland Alamada town arrested
COTABATO CITY --- The fifth from among ten most wanted shabu dealers in North Cotabato province fell in an entrapment operation Monday.
The 23-year-old Jonathan Cantomayor Valderama was arrested in the act of selling shabu to non-uniformed policemen and personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 during a sting on Sunday morning at Sitio Bao in Barangay Kitob in Alamada, North Cotabato.
He is now in the custody of the Alamada municipal police, to be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Valderama peddled shabu in Alamada and nearby towns in the first district of North Cotabato.
The joint police-PDEA operation that resulted in his arrest was assisted by the Alamada local government unit.
