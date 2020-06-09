  Tuesday Jun, 09 2020 12:08:18 AM

Drug dealer in hinterland Alamada town arrested

Peace and Order • 19:30 PM Mon Jun 8, 2020
32
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The fifth from among ten most wanted shabu dealers in North Cotabato province fell in an entrapment operation Monday.

The 23-year-old Jonathan Cantomayor Valderama was arrested in the act of selling shabu to non-uniformed policemen and personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 during a sting on Sunday morning at Sitio Bao in Barangay Kitob in Alamada, North Cotabato.

He is now in the custody of the Alamada municipal police, to be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Valderama peddled shabu in Alamada and nearby towns in the first district of North Cotabato.

The joint police-PDEA operation that resulted in his arrest was assisted by the Alamada local government unit.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Drug dealer in hinterland Alamada town arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The fifth from among ten most wanted shabu dealers in North Cotabato province fell in an entrapment operation Monday.

The...

DOH-12 reports 3 new COVID-19 positive patients, one from Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY -- Three more patients in the Soccsksargen region have been tested positive to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the region's...

Philippine Eagle "rescued" in Makilala, North Cotabato

Flash!!!

Philippine Eagle na rescue sa Barangay Kisante, Makilala, Cotabato.

Dalawa katao ang nakakita sa agila na pinagtutulungang...

Freak tornado destroys 40 homes in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat

PRES. QUIRINO, Sultan Kudarat - At least 40 homes made of light materials were damaged by a freak tornado that hit farming communities here over...

Rejoice and be glad; for your reward will be great in heaven

READING 11 KGS 17:1-6

Elijah the Tishbite, from Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab:
“As the LORD, the God of Israel, lives, whom I...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208