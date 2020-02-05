Drug den dismantled, druggies arrested in GenSan anti-drug ops
GEN.SANTOS CITY -- Five persons were arrested when joint operatives of Phillippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12 and Gen. Santos City Police in Barangay Labangal, Gen. Santos City that also dismantled a suspected drug den.
PDEA-12 Regional Director Naravy Duquiatan two minors were also rescued inside the drug den located in Purok 4, Barrio Blaan, Barangay Labangal, General Santos City.
The operation resulted to the arrest of five drug personalities and rescue of two male minors.
The suspects were identified as Carlos Ramos y Dumasil Alias Balong, 37 yo, male, single, jobless, resident of Prk Felomina, Calumpang; Esmael La y Jumat, 42 yo, male, single, a resident of Bo. Blaan, Labangal, GSC; Juhar Buda y Usop, 24yo, male, single, resident of Brgy Badjangon, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat; Benjamin Abdillah y Rakim, 23 yo, male, single, resident of Brgy Malisbong, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat; and Carlo Manamba y Baladsal, 20 yo, male, single, resident of Prk 4, Bo. Blaan, Labangal, General santos City.
Confiscated during the operation were more or less 15 grams of shabu with an estimated value of Php 102,000.00, assorted drug paraphernalia and Php 500.00 buy bust money.
Cases for violation of Section 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12, Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects.
