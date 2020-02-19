Drug suspect who tossed grenade at lawmen slain in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY – For resisting arrest and for tossing a hand grenade against law enforcers, a suspected drug peddler was killed in a shootout during drug buy bust operation here Wednesday.

Captain Erickson Bona, chief of Cotabato City PNP Drug Enforcement Unit, said drug suspect Justin Kasuyo also traded shots with the police who were out to arrest him at 4 p.m.

Bona said Kasuyo was about to be arrested after he handed over illegal stuff to a poseur buyer inside the suspected drug den in Purok Pag-asa, Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City.

Upon seeing the lawmen, Kasuyo pulled his cal. 45 pistol and shot at approaching lawmen while trying to escape. But police pursued him.

Bona said Kasuyo also lobbed a grenade toward pursuing lawmen but it did not explode.

He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrested one of his aide and four men believed to be clients of the drug den.

Two police officers pursuing the suspect was hit twice in the body but their bullet proof vests saved them.

Also arrested were Kasuyo’s companion in operating the suspected drug den and four others who were inside the shanty when the buy bust operation was conducted.

Bona said Kasuyo was in the PNP drug watch list.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2000) are being prepared against the suspects. (FC)