Due to heavy downpour, Metro Cotabato Water District announces "there's low water pressure"

Metro Cotabato Water District Urgent Announcement



July 15, 2020

What: Low Water Pressure to No Water due to temporary shutdown of pumping operations brought about by high turbidity levels at the Dimapatoy River source

Why: Heavy rains at the headwaters and watershed area

When: Shutdown started at 7:10 pm

Where: Areas affected - All service areas

Sa kasalukuyan ay nakakaranas ng temporary low water pressure to no water ang lahat ng service areas ng MCWD dahil sa matinding pagkalubog ng tubig sa Dimapatoy Water River source.

Dahil dito ay shut-off ang pumping operations sa Dimapatoy Pumping Station and Treatment Plant.

Ang lahat ng mga concessionaires ay patuloy na hinihikayat na mag-imbak ng tubig sa lahat ng oras, upang may magamit sa mga kalamidad o eventualities tulad nito.

Kami po ay magbibigay ng updates sa kalagayan ng ating Dimapatoy Pumping Station, from time to time.

Maraming salamat po sa inyong pang-unawa.

MCWD Management