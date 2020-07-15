  Wednesday Jul, 15 2020 09:24:28 PM

Due to NGCP maintenance activity, Cotabato Light announces July 19 brownout

Local News • 19:30 PM Wed Jul 15, 2020
15
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY --- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled franchise-wide power interruption on Sunday, July 19.

The two hour brownout, one hour in the morning and another in the afternoon, is due to scheduled maintenance activity of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 15, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1.  Region 12, may walong bagong kaso ng COVID-19; apat naman sa BARMM

2.  OFW...

DOH-12: Dozen patients spike COVID-19 positive list in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY - Twelve new novel coronavirus patients have been recorded by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of Wednesday...

Due to heavy downpour, Metro Cotabato Water District announces "there's low water pressure"

Metro Cotabato Water District Urgent Announcement
 

July 15, 2020

What: Low Water Pressure to No Water due to temporary...

Due to NGCP maintenance activity, Cotabato Light announces July 19 brownout

COTABATO CITY --- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled franchise-wide power interruption on Sunday,...

13 BIFF yields to Army in Maguindanao

Labintatlong miyembro ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Figther (BIFF) sa ilalim ng Karialan faction ang nagbalik loob sa pamahalaan at sa hanay ng...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208