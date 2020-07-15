Due to NGCP maintenance activity, Cotabato Light announces July 19 brownout
COTABATO CITY --- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled franchise-wide power interruption on Sunday, July 19.
The two hour brownout, one hour in the morning and another in the afternoon, is due to scheduled maintenance activity of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 15, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. Region 12, may walong bagong kaso ng COVID-19; apat naman sa BARMM
2. OFW...
DOH-12: Dozen patients spike COVID-19 positive list in Soccsksargen
COTABATO CITY - Twelve new novel coronavirus patients have been recorded by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region as of Wednesday...
Due to heavy downpour, Metro Cotabato Water District announces "there's low water pressure"
Metro Cotabato Water District Urgent Announcement
July 15, 2020
What: Low Water Pressure to No Water due to temporary...
Due to NGCP maintenance activity, Cotabato Light announces July 19 brownout
COTABATO CITY --- The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a scheduled franchise-wide power interruption on Sunday,...
13 BIFF yields to Army in Maguindanao
Labintatlong miyembro ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Figther (BIFF) sa ilalim ng Karialan faction ang nagbalik loob sa pamahalaan at sa hanay ng...