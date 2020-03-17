Due to NGCP sked power outage, Cotabato Light announces franchise-wide power interruption on March 20

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will impose a 60-minute franchise-wide power interruption on March 20, Friday due to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance works.

The interruption will come in 30 minutes in the morning, 7:30 to 8 a.m. and another 30 minutes at mid-day at 12:00 to 12:30 p.m.

This is to facilitate temporary transfer of power supply from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong substation due to scheduled maintance activity of the NGCP of their transmission lines and for the shifting back and normalization of loads.