Due to NGCP sked power outage, Cotabato Light announces franchise-wide power interruption on March 20
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will impose a 60-minute franchise-wide power interruption on March 20, Friday due to National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) scheduled maintenance works.
The interruption will come in 30 minutes in the morning, 7:30 to 8 a.m. and another 30 minutes at mid-day at 12:00 to 12:30 p.m.
This is to facilitate temporary transfer of power supply from Sultan Kudarat to Tacurong substation due to scheduled maintance activity of the NGCP of their transmission lines and for the shifting back and normalization of loads.
Due to NGCP sked power outage, Cotabato Light announces franchise-wide power interruption on March 20
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) will impose a 60-minute franchise-wide power interruption on March 20,...
Modified Community Quarantine ipinatupad na sa North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Determinado si Cotabato Province Governor Nancy Catamco na mapanatiling COVID-19 Free ang buong lalawigan.
Dahil...
NCMF's urgent appeal to attendees of Malaysia religious gathering
URGENT PLEA TO THOSE WHO ATTENDED THE KHURUJ IN MALAYSIA!
COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT | Malaysia had reported a sudden spike in their COVID-19...
COVID-19: Cotabato City temporary lockdown
Nasa temporary lockdown po ngayon ang city kaya po hindi muna pinapayagang makapasok o makalabas ang sinuman sa syudad.
Wala pa po kaming...
COVID-19: Cotabato City imposes new safety, discipline hours
COTABATO CITY'S NEW SAFETY AND DISCIPLINE HOURS BEGINNING ON MARCH 17, 2020
8:00PM - 5:00AM
1. Sa mga oras na ito, bawal na ang...