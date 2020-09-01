Dugong and dolphins sighted in Sarangani Bay

DUGONG AND DOLPHINS.

Hundreds of dolphins and one dugong were spotted last August 25-28 in Sarangani Bay during the monthly marine mammal monitoring of the DENR-12 together with the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center (ECPC), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources XII and General Santos City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

Joy C. Ologuin, protected area superintendent of the SBPS, said that the team spotted 150-200 Spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris) near the coast of Malapatan and 18 Risso’s dolphins (Grampus griseus) close to the shores of Brgy. Bula in Gensan and Alabel town.

In Barangay Cablalan, Glan town, the team also sighted a Dugong (Dugong) during their monitoring which was funded by the Governor’s Office of Sarangani. (MMMaulana) | Photos by: PAMO-SBPS