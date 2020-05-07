Duo in Datu Piang grenade attack nabbed
MAGUINDANAO ---- The police arrested Thursday two members of the Dawlah Islamiya tagged in Sunday’s grenade attack near a police station in Datu Piang town.
Col. Arnold Santiago, director of the Maguindanao provincial police, identified the bombing suspects as Sultan Baguinda Guialil and Mohammad Baguinda Candado, now in the custody of the Datu Piang municipal police.
The duo were arrested one after another in the town proper of Datu Piang by local policemen and a team from the Maguindanao provincial police office, acting on tips from vigilant residents.
The operation that led to their arrest was launched after neighbors confirmed to investigators their having set off a grenade near the municipal police station in Datu Piang as “test mission” ordered by Dawlah Islamiya leader Kagui Bayan.
The explosion that ripped through the commercial center of the municipality triggered panic among residents.
The Dawlah Islamiya terror group, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, operates in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
