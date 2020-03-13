Duterte alerts nation vs. COVID-19, orders cancellation of some govt works, suspension of classes

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Metro Manila under “community quarantine” as the government tries to contain the spread COVID-19.

In his nationwide address Thursday night, Duterte said he approved the recommendation to put the National Capital Region (NCR) under isolation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He said he approved the suspension of land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila starting March 15, until April 14, 2020.

“Ayaw naming gamitin ‘yan kasi takot kayo sabihin niyo ‘lockdown’ (We don’t want to use the term lockdown because it frightens you). But it’s a lockdown. There’s no struggle of power here, walang giyera. It’s a matter of protecting and defending you from COVID-19,” Duterte said.

"It’s an issue of protecting public interest and public health,” he added.

He issued the following directives:

> A barangay-wide quarantine when there are at least two COVID-19 cases belonging to different households in the same barangay

> A municpality/city-wide quarantine when there are at least two COVID-19 cases belonging to different barangays in the same municipality/city

> A province-wide quarantine when there are at least two COVID-19 cases belonging to different municipalities, component cities or independent component cities in the same province.

> LGUs which have imposed community quarantine will be allowed to access their Quick Response Fund upon declaration of a State of Calamity

Duterte also discourages mass gathering and tell students and the public to stay at home.