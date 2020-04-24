Duterte to Muslims: "I wish you a solemn and blessed occasion"
59
EO-30 ng Sultan Kudarat, ipinatutupad na sa Tacurong City
Sa ilalim ng Executive Order No. 30 ng Sultan Kudarat Provincial Government, pinapayagan na bumukas ang mga sumusunod na establisyemento:
...
You believe in me, Thomas, because you have seen me
READING 1ACTS 5:27-33
When the court officers had brought the Apostles in
and made them stand before the Sanhedrin,
the high...
A Ramadhan season in a scary COVID-19 situation
COTABATO CITY --- Muslims in the country will start observing Friday the Ramadhan season without nightly taraweeh prayer rites in mosques to...
Cotabato Light lends assistance to frontliners, communities
As the country faces great challenges due to the current health crisis, AboitizPower distribution unit Cotabato Light and Power Company extends a...