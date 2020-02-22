Off duty cop fired at ambushers of Maguindanao prosecutor, saving official's life

COTABATO CITY — An unidentified police officer has helped save the life of a Maguindanao prosecutor who was ambushed in a housing subdivision here Friday afternoon.

Police Captain Rustum Pastolero, Police Station 2 chief, admitted that and an off-duty police officer near the house of Fiscal Tucod Ronda, the deputy provincial prosecutor of Maguindanao, opened fire on the suspects who tried to come closer to the bullet riddled Toyota Grandia van to finish off the victims.

Gunfire from the unidentified police officer forced the suspects to back off and fled.

Pastolero said the suspects were on board a white Toyota Innova and armed with M-16 Armalite rifles.

Ronda was seated at the front seat while his companion was at the second row seat of the van.

An eyewitness who refused to be identified said around three suspects onboard a white Toyota Innova waited at the corner of Kalaw Street, Federville subdivision, Rosary Heights 11 around 1:45 in the afternoon.

The gunmen opened fire as soon as the victim’s van was about to leave the prosecutor’s residence along Kalaw Street.

The responding police officer drove the victims to the hospital.(FC)