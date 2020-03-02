  Monday Mar, 02 2020 02:20:46 PM

Off-duty soldier slain in Maguindanao ambush

Local News • 06:00 AM Mon Mar 2, 2020
102
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
The slain soldier, Corporal James Earl Maquinto. (contributed)

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindnaao  – Unidentified gunmen riding tandem on motorbike shot dead Sunday afternoon an off duty soldier along the national highway in Barangay Rebuken here, police said.

Major Julhamin Asdani, Sultan Kudarat municipal police chief, identified the victim as Army Corporal James Earl Maquinto, 31, assigned with the 6th Infantry Division but lives in Pigcawayan, Cotabato province.

In his report to Maguindanao police director Colonel Arnold Santiago, Maj. Asdani said the unarmed Maquinto was in civilian clothes driving his motorbike heading to Pigcawayan when two men in separate motorbike tailing him opened fire at 2:30 p.m.

He said Maquinto sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the head and body.  He died on the spot.

Robbery was ruled out since the victim’s personal belongings remain intact, including his motorbike.

Investigation continues. (Edwin O. Fernandez)

 

 

Monday of the First Week of Lent

Off-duty soldier slain in Maguindanao ambush

