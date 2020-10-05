Early PDEA catch: trafficker with 50 grams of shabu

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P340,000 worth of shabu from a drug dealer arrested here Monday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said suspect Nashrudin Kasan Roup is now clamped down in their detention facility.

Azurin said Roup fell in an entrapment operation in Purok Dimacaling in Mother Barangay Poblacion in Cotabato City early Monday, laid with the help of vigilant community leaders, the Cotabato City police and the the Navy’s 2nd Marine Battalion helping maintain law and order in all of the 37 barangays here.

Roup was frisked and immediately cuffed after selling P340,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents.

Azurin said Roup shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

Azurin said they will also separately charge Roup with possession of an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol.