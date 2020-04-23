EARTH DAY: BARMM advocates environment protection amid Covid-19

COTABATO CITY — In line with this year’s celebration of Earth Day, the Bangsamoro Government, through its Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE), urges the public to help protect the environment and promote environmental awareness despite the ongoing pandemic that is affecting the world.

On Wednesday, April 22, BARMM Executive Secretary and MENRE Minister Abdulraof Macacua emphasized in his message that “while our most priority now is to help the national government in flattening the curve and preventing the spread of Covid-19 virus, we should not ignore our duty in preserving Mother Earth.”

“In fact this crisis has revealed us that pollution and other environmental hazards can be avoided if we have enough political will to do so,” Macacua said.

Over the past weeks, Macacua said his ministry has conducted several initiatives in preserving the environment in the region despite facing the danger of Covid-19.

“MENRE has done several initiatives like the ‘Kayod Ka Bangsamoro’, which aims to provide survival gardens and to promote long-term efforts for unforeseen circumstances that we are experiencing right now,” he said.

“Our Palaw Rangers (Forest Rangers) have also been working closely with various Local Government Units in making sure that our environment sanitation activities are in place, especially with several relief programs taking place,” he added.

The minister urges all the BARMM ministries and offices, civil society organizations, and the entire Bangsamoro to continuously take part in environmental sustainability programs.

Moreover, he said the public should “always practice minor initiatives or routines like proper inventory of plastic in the office and at home, proper use of energy, and even small gestures like using ecobags (ecological bags ) when going to the markets.” (Bureau of Public Information)