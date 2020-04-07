Eastern Grass-owl rescued, released in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY – A concerned citizen in this city has found an “Eastern Grass-owl” (Tyto longimembris) and turned it over to the officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 who eventually released the species back to its natural habitat.

Dr. Rosalinda B. Cortez, chief of the DENR-12 conservation and development division, said the owl was found on Sunday morning, April 5, by Peter Francisco Biñas, Sr. while taking some vegetables in a rice field in Robredo Street.

Biñas said the owl was entangled by a thread of suspected kite.

Through his grand daughter Gene Biñas and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation Chairperson Clarisse May Sorongon, the incident was reported to DENR-12 via social media.

On the same day, Dr. Cortez and her staff immediately responded to the incident and checked the condition of the rescued owl.

The official said that the conservation and protection of wildlife are everybody’s concern and everyone should always be reminded that no one can exist in an imbalance ecosystem.

“Saving wildlife means saving people. Anything can happen in an imbalance ecosystem, like the sudden emergence of the pandemic virus COVID-19, apart from other viruses like African Swine Flu and Bird Flu,” she said.

Dr. Cortez also stressed that wildlife should remain at the wild and should not be kept as pet or consumed as food to have a livable environment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cortez said the owl was healthy and active without traces of harm or injury prior to its release yesterday afternoon, April 6 in Barangay Paraiso.

She bared that the species has a height of 12 inches, 19 inches wingspan and estimated age of six to eight months.

DENR-12 Regional Executive Director (RED) Dr. Sabdullah C. Abubacar, CESO IV, praised the immediate response of the concerned citizens and DENR-12 officials despite the threat of COVID-19 crisis.

“COVID-19 cannot hinder the DENR-12 to fulfil its duty to protect the environment and natural resources,” he said.

“Our skeletal workforce in the agency during this COVID-19 crisis is always present to carry out our mandate to save our wildlife species,” RED Abubacar added.

The agency also appeals to the public not to harm or capture any sighted wildlife species and report any incidents to the nearest DENR office. (MMMaulana) | Photo Courtesy: DENR-12 CDD