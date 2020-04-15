ECQ violators penalized with “push ups”

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities here have penalized with push ups several violators of enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Most of those penalized were motorists who were on the streets without face masks, no quarantine passes and for violating traffic laws while the city is under ECQ.

“We will implement the law to the letter, nobody is exempted,” Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi told reports.

Mayor Guiani-Sayadi said aside from push ups which are considered “light punishment,” violators were later ordered to pick-up garbage and litters along the national highway, warning them that another offense would land them in jail.

She then reiterated her call for city residents not to violate the city-wide community lockdown that was implemented to spare the city of the virus.

The city mayor also ordered the traffic law enforcers, the frontliners, police and soldiers to remain strict in implementing ECQ guidelines so that everybody is safe.