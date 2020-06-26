Education Minister Iqbal upholds ‘cease and desist order’ vs. provisional, temporary employees

COTABATO CITY - Minister Mohagher Iqbal of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) defended the ‘cease and desist’ order he issued against provisional and temporary employees of the Ministry.

The cease and desist order was contained in Memorandum Order No. 154 issued March 5 , 2020 and Memorandum Order No. 194-B dated April 30, 2020.

He stressed that a provisional or temporary appointment is good only for one year but the affected employees stayed with their positions for almost two decades, some over three decades.

He noted “this is clearly against the law,” adding, “it is only during our time that we have decided to correct it.”

“By doing so, we will have an opportunity to professionalize the roll of teachers in the BARMM and a chance to clean and disinfect our payroll,” Iqbal said.

He said “our struggle does not end alone in Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) having governed BARMM, but rather to have a reformed society. Such reform, where it would be instilled upon all of us the principle of Moral Governance.”

Appeal for extension of contract of COS provisional employees

Iqbal appealed to Chief Minister Ahod Ebahim and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Management to allocate budget for “hiring the provisional employees of MBHTE in contract of service even just up to the end of school year 2020-2021.”

“This is the only way we can meet halfway: upholding the law and at the same time, easing a little the sufferings of the provisional teachers,” he said.

Heart for the Bangsamoro

“May puso din po tayo,” Iqbal said.

“It (memoranda) was originally to be implemented to take effect on April 30 because the month of April is the end of the SY 2019-2020, but it was purposely moved to May 31 so that they (employees) can still qualify to the 2020- mid year bonus and the Emergency Relief Assistance Allowance (ERAA) granted by the BARMM Government,” Iqbal said.

MBHTE has a total of 828 provisional employees out of approximately 25,554 employees. (RSolaiman, BTA Parliament)