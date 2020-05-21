Engineer, others nabbed in anti-drug ops in Region 12

GEN. SANTOS CITY - An engineer and his laborer and priority 10th target listed Illegal Drug Individual were arrested during separate drug-bust entrapment operations on Tuesday in Koronadal City and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

At about 5:10 in the afternoon of May 19, 2020 elements of Koronadal CPS City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU), together with Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU), and Police Drug Enforcement Unit 12 (RPDEU-12) conducted buy bust operation at Odi Street corner General Santos Drive, Brgy. Zone 3, Koronadal City, South Cotabato which resulted in the arrest of MARVIN RAZ GACUYA ALIAS “ENGR. VIN”, 45 years old, engineer a resident of Callejo Subdivision, Brgy. General Paulino Santos, Koronadal City, South Cotabato and ARVIN SOLINAP GABATO ALIAS “ARVIN”, 36 years old, laborer and a resident of Purok Guadalupe, Brgy. San Isidro, Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Seized during the operation were One (1) large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected as “shabu” that weighs more or less 0.14 gram with street value amounting to One Thousand Pesos (P 1,000. 00), One (1) big heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected as “shabu” that weighs more or less 1 gram with street value amounting to Six Thousand Eight Hundred Pesos (P 6, 800. 00), One (1) piece improvised glass all weather tooter, One (1) piece used disposable lighter, One (1) piece One Thousand peso bill (1000 php) utilized as marked money and One (1) unit Toyota Hilux believe to be used in transporting illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, earlier of that day at about 11:10 AM, joint Drug Operation led by Isulan MPS Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) together with SKPDEU conducted buy-bust operationAlong National Highway Purok San Jose, Brgy. Kalawag3, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat against Rojan Lord Rodriguez y Amerkhan, single, 29 years old, a resident of Salem Street, PurokTagumpay, Brgy. Kalawag 2, Isulan Sultan Kudarat.

After the police officer who acted as poseur buyer purchased one (1) piece heat-sealed plastic transparent sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, subsequently, as part of standard operating procedure conducted body search and recovered from his possession were marked money one (1) piece five hundred pesos (P500.00) bill and another four (4) pieces heat- sealed plastic transparent sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Investigation revealed that Rodriguez was belonged to DI watchlist and a Recalibrated PRO12 Priority Ten (10) target listed Illegal Drug Personalities.

The five (5) pieces suspected shabu seized from Rodriguez has an estimated weight of 1.0930grams with a street market value amounting to ten thousand pesos (Php10, 000.00) while the suspected shabu seized from Gacuya weighs more or less 1 gram with street value amounting to Six Thousand Eight Hundred Pesos (P 6, 800. 00), a total of Php.16,800.00 of suspected drugs were seized in just two separate anti-illegal drug operation in the Region.

The seized evidence was brought to their respective Police Station for proper disposition while case for violation of Sections 5 and Section 11 Art II of RA 9165 was being prepared against the arrested suspects.