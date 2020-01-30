Escort of police general killed, 3 cops wounded in NPA attack

COTABATO CITY --- A police general survived an ambush Wednesday by New People’s Army guerillas in Talakag town in Bukidnon but one of his escorts was not as lucky.

Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido, deputy director for the Directorate for Integrated Police Operation in Eastern Mindanao, and his subordinates were together in a vehicle that NPAs shot with assault rifles while passing by Barangay Dominorog en route to the center of Talakag to inspect the municipal police office.

One of Salido’s escort, Cpl. Roel Sumaylo, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

In separate statements, the Regional Police Office-10 and the Bukidnon provincial police office said three policemen accompanying Salido were also wounded in the attack.

Army units in Bukidnon have dispatched soldiers to run after the ambushers, according to the 4th Infantry Division based in Cagayan de Oro City.