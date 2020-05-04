Ex-red fighter leads Army to rebels’ guns, bombs buried in NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY –- A former communist rebel who believed he is better off as productive citizen than fighting the government led military forces to a New Peoples Army (NPA) firearms sand explosive buried in two villages in Antipas, North Cotabato, the Army today said.

Lt. Nikko Tarayao, civil military operations chief of 72nd Infantry Battalion, said a former NPA rebel under Guerilla Front 53 who earlier surrendered to the military led soldiers in the recovery of two M-16 Armalite rifles, an M-79 grenade launcher, a complete landmine, magazines of ammunition to Barangay Camutan and two other M-16 rifles in Barangay Magsaysay, all in agricultural town of Antipas.

“The number of NPAs is dwindling as attested by one of the surrenderees due to reduced number of locals supporting the movement,” Tarayao said.

As told by the former rebel, more communist guerillas who have been tired of fighting the government and unfulfilled promises of good life by NPA leaders, are expected to yield soon.

Tarayao said the recovered rifles and explosives are now in the custody of 72nd IB while the surrendered NPA is still undergoing debriefing as he is being prepared for reintegration into the main stream.

Tarayao also urged other NPAs still up there in the mountains to come down, surrender their firearms and live normal lives with their families.