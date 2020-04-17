Experts train Basilan frontliners on COVID-19 specimen sampling
COTABATO CITY --- Teams of selected health workers from across Basilan underwent extensive orientation on coronavirus specimen collection early this week, the provincial government said in a statement Friday.
The health workers were trained by experts from the health department’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit in Region 9 based in Zamboanga City.
The training was held at a function facility in Isabela City in Basilan island province.
Basilan, covering 11 towns and two cities, Lamitan and Isabela, has been under health emergency for almost two months now.
Local health workers were also taught correct handling of persons suspected of having been afflicted with COVID-19.
The training was sponsored by the office of Basilan’s provincial governor, the second-termer Jim Salliman.
