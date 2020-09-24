Explosion hurts 3 soldiers in Maguindanao

ZAMOBANGA CITY - An anti-personnel mine (APM) exploded in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao wounding 3 soldiers Thursday morning, September 24.

Troops of the 57th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat clearing operation at the time of the explosion. “We deployed additional troops to cordon the area and establish the circumstances,” said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, JTF Central Commander.

Medics immediately responded to the area and applied first aid to the wounded personnel after which they were evacuated to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for proper medication.

“Inflicting harm to our troops is the desperate device of the weakened terrorist groups to attract attention and harbor support,” said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., WestMinCom Commander.

“Rest assured that we will heighten our security operations and stay on guard against the emerging threats in our area of operation,” Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr. added.