Facebook connects North Cotabato farmers to local markets
KIDAPAWAN CITY --- There is one venue where farmers, merchants, entrepreneurs and buyers in North Cotabato do marketing while the province is under quarantine --- Facebook.
The “NC Marketplace” Facebook page has been, for three weeks now, connecting farmers to buyers of farm products to ensure continuity of commerce and trade in agricultural areas whose residents are restrained from moving around due to stringent coronavirus mitigation measures.
The NC Marketplace page is being managed by subordinates of the first-termer North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco.
It facilitates business-matching of farmers, merchants and residents of Kidapawan City and in 17 towns in the province via online Messenger in support of the provincial government’s effort to sustain domestic commerce and trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Shipment of farm products from agricultural areas to the markets continued unhampered by our province-wide coronavirus quarantine procedures. We have set measures aimed at ensuring it,” Catamco said Saturday.
The provincial government also has its “Market-Market” project that gather on periodic basis vendors of fresh fruits, vegetables and meat products in the capitol in Barangay Amas in Kidapawan City, from where employees and residents of nearby villages can buy food supplies from.
Catamco said vendors and market goers are subjected to quarantine regulars, such as social distancing and mandatory wearing of facemasks while at the designated market side inside the provincial capitol compound
