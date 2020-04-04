Farmers and fishers' mobile market now accessible for consumers of Region XII

This was after the Department of Agriculture (DA) XII has successfully launched the "KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels" in Koronadal City.

"This kind of initiative is not only beneficial for our consumers. But it is also a support for our local farmers and fishers here in the region", DA-XII Regional Executive Director Arlan Mangelen said.

"KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels" offers affordable and fresh products like rice, fish, chicken, eggs, vegetables, fruits and processed foods”, he added.

On April 3, the KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels put on product display in Brgy Sto. Niño, Brgy. Rotonda and Brgy. Esperanza this city.

More than PhP130,000.00 gross sales in less than a day was earned by the farmers and fishers who participated on the said activity.

The initiative is under the DA's Plant, Plant, Plant Program which aims to bring the agricultural products of farmers and fishers directly to the community who were on a quarantine period as part of the food security program dubbed as Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat (ALPAS) Laban sa COVID-19 of DA Secretary William "Manong Willie" Dar.

Sec. Dar has instructed regional offices to provide the public as many options possible to access affordable and nutritious food. The regional offices shall be ready to accommodate buyers but they should, of course, follow the quarantine guidelines and physical distancing procedures.

Kadiwa, which stands for “Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masanang Ani at Mataas na Kita”, is a marketing strategy of the DA which directly connects the food producers to the consumers, thereby lessening the cost of the products.

With many restaurants, shops and other services shutting down operations due to the enhanced community quarantine, Secretary Dar said that farmers’ groups participating in the Kadiwa program braved the initial set of logistical problems in order to deliver their produce.

Aside from DA-XII, the activity was joined by Agricultural Training Institute, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources with the cooperation of Koronadal City Agriculture and South Cotabato Provincial Offices.

Further, the mobile market will circulate in all provinces and cities of SOCCSKSARGEN to benefit more urban families. The next KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels is slated on April 8, 2020 in Cotabato City.