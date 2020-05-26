Father of 2 girls slain in mortar explosion in Maguindanao cries for justice

COTABATO CITY – The father of a two girls who died when a mortar landed in their home on Sunday has been crying for justice.

Speaking to reporters, Said Tambak, father of Aslamiya, 10 and Asnaida, 7, said only justice can appease him and his family.

“Hinihiling ko ang hustisya sa pamilya ko, gusto ko lumabas ang totoo, sana magawan ng paraan ang nangyari sa pamilya ko, gusto ko makamit ang hustisya (I want justice for my family, I want the truth),” Tambak said in between sobs.

Two children died and 15 others, including the girls’ mother, Noraisa, when a mortar fired from afar landed in the roof of Tambak’s house and exploded at past 4 p.m. in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

The girls were inside the house watching television while other injured were outside the home celebrating Eud’l Ftr.

Residents claimed not only one but four mortars have landed in Sitio Amai Zailon, Barangay Kitango, Datu Sauti Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Bai Tidulangcaig Kumbog, a resident, said the community was celebrating the end of fasting month and every one was on festive mode when the blast occurred.

“We are peaceful here, we are humans, we are not terrorists, we are calling the government to put an end to this war,” Kumbog said in the vernacular.

On Monday, officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action Response Team (READi) and extend assistance.

The military denied the mortars came from the Army.

Lt. Colonel Edgardo Vilchez Jr, speaking for the Army’s Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), said prior to the incident the Army monitored a gathering of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in the village.

The attack could be perpetrated by another BIFF faction.

Vilchez said there was no military operation at the time of the explosion on Sunday afternoon. “No clearance to conduct mortar shelling,” he said.

“Before the unfortunate incident in Barangay Kitango, there was a shooting incident in Datu Salibo town and the suspects were BIFF followers of Kagi Karialan, the other faction met in Barangay Kitango then there was an explosion,” Vilchez said.

In a statement, the BARMM leadership has called on the Commission on Human Rights to conduct an independent probe to give justice to the victims.

“The idea is to conduct parallel investigation and then tingnan kung ano talaga ang actual na nangyari, factual basis of reports and then from there we will proceed kung ano ang action to be taken.”

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and JTFC head, said the Army is conducting separate probe.

“It’s a fact finding effort, we need to have a truthful report (of) what really happened, we will gather facts, joint efforts ito, they will have them, we will have ours,” Carreon told reporters.

Seven of the 15 injured victims, including minors, remained in the hospital in Cotabato City and in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Noraisa is getting medication at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center. She is unaware her two daughters have died. (FC)