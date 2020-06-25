Father-and-son tandem nabbed in P3.4 million worth shabu entrapment deal

PAGADIAN CITY --- Agents seized P3.4 million worth of shabu from a father-and-son drug trafficking tandem busted in an entrapment operation here Thursday.

Macacuna Ali Gunting, 53, and his 27-year-old son, Bokhia, both residents of Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur, are now in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9.

In a statement Friday, the PDEA-9 said the duo fell in an entrapment operation here, laid with the help of local officials and their relatives in Lanao del Sur.

The Guntings were arrested by personnel of PDEA-9 covering Zamboanga Del Sur and Pagadian City in the act of selling P3.4 million worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents during a tradeoff at a parking lot near a shopping mall along a busy street here.

Emerson Margate, director of PDEA-9, was quoted in Friday’s radio reports as saying that the suspects shall soon be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Margate said he is thankful to the vigilant people, among them residents of Lanao del Sur, who provided information on the drug trafficking activities of the suspects.

Agents of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region led by its regional director, Juvenal Azurin, have confiscated some P10 million worth of shabu in one entrapment operation after another in Lanao del Sur and in Marawi City in the past months.