Female soldier garner bronze medal in international gun match

COTABATO CITY --- Sometimes the best man for military gun proficiency competitions is a woman.

The Army’s 1st Division awarded on Monday with a special citation Private 1st Class Amera Lim for giving the Philippine Army honor and fame.

She won a bronze medal in a pistol shooting competition during the 29th Asian Armies Rifle Meet held November 16 to 27, 2019 in Bandung, Indonesia.

Lim is assigned in the 1st Division under the Western Mindanao Command.

Brig. Gen. Gene Ponio, commander of the 1st Division, handed over the citation to Lim during a simple rite Monday at the division camp in Zamboanga del Sur.

Lim also garnered a gold medal during the nationwide Philippine Army Marksmanship Assessment and Evaluation held early on.