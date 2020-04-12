A Final Salute to a Fallen Soldier!

The cremated remains of late 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA PA arrived at TOW EastMin Ramp, Davao Air Station, Brgy Sasa, Davao City on 10 April 2020 on-board the C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force.

It was 2LT VICO MAGBANUA PA, the twin brother of the late 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA, who accompanied the cremated remains of his brother from Manila. He turned-over the urn to his parents who are waiting at the military flight ramp.

Afterwards, a simple religious blessing was rendered by LT PETER A ESARZA CHS PCG, District Chaplain of Coast Guard District Southern Mindanao

Thereafter, the Final Salute was rendered by the men and women of TOW EastMin led by its Wing Commander, COL DENNIS G ESTRELLA PAF(GSC) together with the officers of Eastern Mindanao Command.

The physical distancing protocols and other disinfection procedures were strictly implemented all throughout the conduct of the activity by LTC FLORANTE BATERINA, the Group Commander of TOG 11.

2LT VINCE MAGBANUA PA hails from Davao City and was a member of PMA Class 2018. He was a Platoon Leader/Executive Officer of the Weapons Company, Headquarters Service Battalion, 48th Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Division based in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan.

We salute 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA for his dedication to the service and his courage to bring government relief to those affected by the Enhanced Community Quarantine despite the inherent risks of this task. According to his twin brother, he will never forget his favorite lines that he repeatedly hear from him even up to the most difficult moment of his young life - “Stay Alive! I love you all!”

In this sorrowful time, TOW EastMin would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones of the 2LT VINCE MAGBANUA. May his soul rest in eternal peace in the Kingdom of our Lord Almighty.