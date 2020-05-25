Fire on electric post triggers power interruption in Parang
PARANG, Maguindanao – A fire on an electric post triggered emergency power interruption in Parang Feeder Sunday night.
Timely response from the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative lineman prevented the fire from damaging other electric posts in Sitio Balite, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao at 8:30 tonight.
“We will restore the line after fixing the problem,” the Magelco said in a statement.
Carol Flores, a resident of Barangay Making and Magelco member-consumer, said the immediate shutting off the main line by a Magelco lineman allowed the Parang Bureau of Fire Protection to put off the blaze.
Fire on electric post triggers power interruption in Parang
PARANG, Maguindanao – A fire on an electric post triggered emergency power interruption in Parang Feeder Sunday night.
Timely response from...
2 children die, mother, 8 others hurt in Maguindanao mortar shell blast
COTABATO CITY — A 10-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother were killed after a mortar exploded in their house in Datu Saudi Ampatuan,...
Go and teach all nations, says the Lord,; I am with you always, until the end of the world
Reading 1ACTS 1:1-11
In the first book, Theophilus,
I dealt with all that Jesus did and taught
until the day he was taken up...
2 BIFF gunmen slain in clash with Army in Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two suspected members of the ISIS-linked Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were slain in a clash with...
9-month-old boy is Cotabato City's 10th COVID-19 positive, region's 24th
COTABATO CITY - A 9-month old baby boy in the city has been tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Department of Health in the...