Fire on electric post triggers power interruption in Parang

Local News • 22:30 PM Sun May 24, 2020
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

PARANG, Maguindanao – A fire on an electric post triggered emergency power interruption in Parang Feeder Sunday night.

Timely response from the Maguindanao Electric Cooperative lineman prevented the fire from damaging other electric posts in Sitio Balite, Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao at 8:30 tonight.

“We will restore the line after fixing the problem,” the Magelco said in a statement.

Carol Flores, a resident of Barangay Making and Magelco member-consumer, said the immediate shutting off the main line by a Magelco lineman allowed the Parang Bureau of Fire Protection to put off the blaze.

