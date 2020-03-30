  Monday Mar, 30 2020 09:39:28 AM

Fire hits Cotabato City's Today's Commercial

Local News • 07:15 AM Mon Mar 30, 2020
43
By: 
Radyo Bida Cotabato
Photo courtesy of Jake Rain

COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin destroyed one of Cotabato City's oldest businees establishments at about past midnight today.

Arson investigators are still determining the cause and the cost of damages of the fire that hit Today's Commercial located along Andres Alonzo Avenue (formerly Magallanes Street), beside United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB).

 

