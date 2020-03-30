Fire hits Cotabato City's Today's Commercial
COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin destroyed one of Cotabato City's oldest businees establishments at about past midnight today.
Arson investigators are still determining the cause and the cost of damages of the fire that hit Today's Commercial located along Andres Alonzo Avenue (formerly Magallanes Street), beside United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB).
BARMM turns one: Shaping the new bureaucracy in the Bangsamoro
COTABATO CITY - As the Bangsamoro region faces a pandemic crisis, the quest towards moral governance continues.
A year ago today, a decades...
Datu Anggal LGU buys farmers' vegetables, rations it to town's indigents
COTABATO CITY - While they are helping local residents by providing food relief at the midst of crisis from community quarantine due to pandemic...
Pigcawayan mourns the death of pilot-frontliner in fight vs. COVID-19
PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - The people of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, led by Mayor Jean Dino D. Roquero, mourn the untimely demise of Edmark...
I take no pleasure in the death of the wicked man
Reading 1DN 13:1-9, 15-17, 19-30 33-62 OR 13:41C-62
In Babylon there lived a man named Joakim,
who married a very beautiful and God...
Fire hits Cotabato City's Today's Commercial
COTABATO CITY - A fire of still unknown origin destroyed one of Cotabato City's oldest businees establishments at about past midnight today....