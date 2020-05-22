Fire hits Koronadal tailoring and electronic repair shop
KORONADAL CITY - A fire of still unknown origin hit two business establishments along Datu Piang Street, Zone 4, Koronadal City.
Arson...
Tubong Kidapawan City, top 4 sa PNPA Mandayug Class of 2020
Isang 22-anyos na tubong Kidapawan City ang pasok sa top 10 ng Mandayug Class of 2020 ng Philippine National Police Academy o PNPA.
Si...
Release of marine life back to the wild highlights Month of the Ocean 2020 in Sarangani
MALAPATAN, Sarangani province – A juvenile Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas) finally returned to its natural habitat after eight months of...
New bishop of Jolo ordained
COTABATO CITY - An Oblate of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priest is now a bishop and will be sent to Jolo vicariate to serve the people and the Catholic...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 21, 2020)
NEWSCAST
MAY 21, 2020 (THU)
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. ONSE ANYOS na batang babae na mula...