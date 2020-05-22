  Friday May, 22 2020 06:42:14 AM

Fire hits Koronadal tailoring and electronic repair shop

Local News • 06:00 AM Fri May 22, 2020
13
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
These are what were left from the two business establishments. (Yubie Mana)

KORONADAL CITY - A fire of still unknown origin hit two business establishments along Datu Piang Street, Zone 4, Koronadal City.

Arson investigators said the initial damages were estimated to cost about a million pesos.

Investigation still going on. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Fire hits Koronadal tailoring and electronic repair shop

KORONADAL CITY - A fire of still unknown origin hit two business establishments along Datu Piang Street, Zone 4, Koronadal City.

Arson...

Tubong Kidapawan City, top 4 sa PNPA Mandayug Class of 2020

Isang 22-anyos na tubong Kidapawan City ang pasok sa top 10 ng Mandayug Class of 2020 ng Philippine National Police Academy o PNPA.

Si...

Release of marine life back to the wild highlights Month of the Ocean 2020 in Sarangani

MALAPATAN, Sarangani province – A juvenile Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas) finally returned to its natural habitat after eight months of...

New bishop of Jolo ordained

COTABATO CITY - An Oblate of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priest is now a bishop and will be sent to Jolo vicariate to serve the people and the Catholic...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 21, 2020)

NEWSCAST

MAY 21, 2020 (THU)
7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. ONSE ANYOS na batang babae na mula...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208