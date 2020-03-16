Fire hits Mall of Alnor
COVID-19: South Cotabato has 12 Persons Under Investigation
The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) announced today an update on the monitoring of...
Lanao del Sur, Marawi City now under community quarantine
COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Lanao del Sur on Monday placed the entire province and its capital, Marawi City, under community...
Anti-COVID-19 measures imposed in Cotabato City, Bangsamoro capitol
COTABATO CITY --- Authorities on Monday started screening people entering Cotabato City from the north as part of the local government’s anti-...
Seaside DBS town guarded against COVID-19
MAGUINDANAO --- Police personnel in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town are helping monitor the health condition in barangays under their...