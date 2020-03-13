Fire prevention month: Cotabato Light issues fire prevention tips

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued safety tips to prevent household fire to be observed consistently by the public as the country observes “Fire Prevention Month.”

“These tips are to be observed all year round, not only during this month so we save lives and properties,” Judy C. Sanchez Cotabato Light AVP and General Manager said in a statement.

“Whatever is the cause of a fire, may it be defective installation of electrical wirings or accidental ignition, what is important is for people to understand and know the different ways to prevent fire from happening in residential houses or business establishment buildings,” he said.

As part of its customer care program, the Cotabato Light had prepared some safety tips to prevent fire as well as raise the level of public awareness on how to address risk of fires.

Household electrical equipment and appliances, when incorrectly operated and handled, may trigger fire. To prevent that, homeowners are advised to inspect regularly all electrical installations, ensuring all are unplugged when not in use.

“If the electrical cord is hot, then there must be something wrong or you notice sparks, advising residents not to 'self-repair' domestic electrical connections. Allow only licensed and competent electricians to repair old and dilapidated electrical wires and cords,” he added.

Overloading electrical circuits may spark and trigger fire so “do not overload electrical circuits by putting up additional lights or equipment.”

Sanchez also advised consumers to “always” unplug all electrical appliances when not in use except appliances that require continuous use. Doing this, he said, will also help reduce electric bills.

Stressing electricity is not the only source of fire in homes and establishments, Cotabato Light also issues some fire prevention tips from non-electrical items like candles and gas lamps that many residents still use at home.

“Lighted candles and or gas lamps should be placed far from curtains and highly combustible material,” he said.

“Dispose all highly combustible materials like waste paper and other easily burned items.” Sanchez said.

Before going to bed, lighted candles or gas lamps must be put off and never allow children to play lighted candles and kerosene lamps, matches or lighters, he advised.

Make sure fire aid materials are available and easily accessible inside the house or building with fire bureau phone number visible for easy recall in case of emergency.

When fire occurs, the Cotabato Light is advising residents to remain calm. Instead do what is necessary to prevent the fire from spreading such as calling the fire stations. Cotabato Light has emergency response team working 24/7 to cuts power around the eye of the fire to prevent spread of conflagration.