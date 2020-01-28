Fire raze 17 houses in Cotabato City
In a statement Tuesday, the Cotabato City fire station said probers are still trying to determine what triggered the fire, the city’s worst since first day of year 2020.
The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has dispatched social workers to attend to the needs of the fire victims.
F03 Angelie Maquilan, a key staff of the city’ fire unit, told reporters while on field that the narrow roads leading to the scene made difficult their effort to put off the fire.
Maquilan said personnel from the Cotabato City police office and the Chinese volunteer fire response group supported their operation on Tuesday that lasted for more than two hours.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 27, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. HIGIT 400 mga pamilyang bakwit at nasa 600 mga kabataan mula sa dalawang mga...
Fire raze 17 houses in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY --- Seventeen houses were razed by fire that hit a residential site in Barangay Bagua here on Monday morning.
In a...
Rape suspect from Zamboanga peninsula nabbed in Maguindanao
MAGUINDANAO --- The Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police arrested Monday a Visayan fugitive from Zamboanga-Sibugay province who is wanted for two...
Marines prevent smuggling of goods from Sulu to Lanao del Sur
COTABATO CITY --- Members of the 5th Marine Battalion foiled Sunday an attempt to smuggle from Sulu some P3 million worth of cigarettes...
Another soldier hurt in attack by suspected Dawlah hitmen
COTABATO CITY -- Suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiya shot and wounded an off duty soldier in another attack here Sunday.
Private 1...