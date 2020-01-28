  Tuesday Jan, 28 2020 11:38:19 AM

Fire raze 17 houses in Cotabato City

Peace and Order • 08:15 AM Tue Jan 28, 2020
John M. Unson
Fire truck of Chinese volunteer fire brigade helps put off fire in Bagua, Cotabato City. (DXMS)
COTABATO CITY --- Seventeen houses were razed by fire that hit a residential site in Barangay Bagua here on Monday morning.

In a statement Tuesday, the Cotabato City fire station said probers are still trying to determine what triggered the fire, the city’s worst since first day of year 2020.

The office of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has dispatched social workers to attend to the needs of the fire victims.

F03 Angelie Maquilan, a key staff of the city’ fire unit, told reporters while on field that the narrow roads leading to the scene made difficult their effort to put off the fire.

Maquilan said personnel from the Cotabato City police office and the Chinese volunteer fire response group supported their operation on Tuesday that lasted for more than two hours.

Fire raze 17 houses in Cotabato City

