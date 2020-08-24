first link

  Monday Aug, 24 2020 01:21:47 PM

Submitted by ndbcnews-admin on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:25

Cotabato guv condemns murder of lady tribal leader

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today strongly condemn the murder of a lady leader of an Indigenous Peoples (IP) community in...

Gov't, TelCos fixing Region 12 telecom problems

KORONADAL CITY --- The Economy Response Cluster (ERC) of the Regional Task Force 12 for COVID 19 prodded Monday all telecommunication outfits in...

North Cotabato floods submerge 100 homes in Midsayap

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato – A day-long heavy downpour Saturday triggered flash floods in North Cotabato as major riber tributaries have overflowed...

COVID WATCH: 2 new cases, no recoveries in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Two new persons have been infected by novel coronavirus in Region 12, raising the total number of COVID-19 positive to 396, the Dept...

Upon this rock I will build my Church

Reading 1 Thus says the LORD to Shebna, master of the palace: “I will thrust you from your office and pull you down from your station. On that...

