Fish car driver, aide die in Koronadal highway mishap
KORONADAL CITY - A fish car driver and his helper were pinned to death after the cargo truck lost control amid heavy downpour and landed on a 10-meter deep ravine in Barangay Saravia, this city, Wednesday.
Brangay Saravia Kagawad Jose Raymond Vigor Marin said the highway mishap occurred shortly before 4 p.m. today after an Isuzu elf fish car loaded with boxes of marine products went wayward and leaped through steel road barriers and landed into a dried up river.
The truck turned upside down as it landed in the creek.
Martin said it took sometime for rescuers and emergency responders to pull out the victims due to continuous rain.
The identities of the victims were withheld until their next of kins are fully informed.
