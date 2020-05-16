Fisher folks celebrate as “Mackerel tuna” swim ashore in Maguindanao

Ferdinandh Cabrera

DATU BLAH SINSUAT, Maguindanao (May 16) – Villagers in this coastal town in Maguindanao were surprised to see tons of Mackerel tuna or skipjack tuna, more known in the locality as “tulingan,” surfaced ashore Friday morning.

Their immediate reaction was to encircle the sea of fishes to capture them using fish nets.

One fisherman was surprised to see the huge number of tulingan (Auxis thazard) fish since they are considered “difficult to capture” because they are considered “deep sea fish.”

John de Leon, a local resident of Datu Blah, said it was like a “tulingan festival” where everyone, young and old, tried to get one and celebrate.

Fisher folks described the phenomenon in the vernacular as “Langalak,” an event where fish of various kinds come to the shoreline.

“This is a blessing from God now that we observe the fasting month of Ramadhan,” one fisher folk said.

Officials of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Maguindanao are yet to issue statement explaining the phenomenon. (FC)