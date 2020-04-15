  Wednesday Apr, 15 2020 02:36:06 PM

Fisherman killed in premature dynamite blast

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 12:45 PM Wed Apr 15, 2020
13
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A fisherman was killed Tuesday in an accidental explosion of the dynamite he was to use in catching fish in the territorial seas of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan.

The Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Wednesday said the 52-year-old Kareem Jul, resident of a fishing village in Hadji Muhtamad, died on the spot from blast injuries.

His companion, Isnain Alih, 28, who was hurt in the explosion, was immediately rushed to the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, Basilan by personnel of the Hadji Muhtamad municipal police.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Manalo, director of PRO-BAR, said he has ordered the Basilan provincial police to prosecute Alih for violation of Republic Act 10654, also known as the Philippine anti-illegal fishing law. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

40 of 51 Davao derby attendees from Kidapawan accounted, quarantined

COTABATO CITY  – Forty individuals from Kidapawan City who attended the controversial Matina Gallera cockfighting derby in March have been...

ECQ violators penalized with “push ups”

COTABATO CITY  – Police authorities here have penalized with push ups several violators of enhanced community quarantine against coronavirus...

Fisherman killed in premature dynamite blast

COTABATO CITY --- A fisherman was killed Tuesday in an accidental explosion of the dynamite he was to use in catching fish in the territorial seas...

Another Basilan irrigation facility rising

COTABATO CITY --- Thousands in Basilan stand to benefit from a P35 million worth irrigation project to connect a river straddling through former...

NDB BIDA BALITA (April 15, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. BILANG ng mga kumpirmadong kaso ng COVID 19 sa bansa, mahigit limang libo na...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208