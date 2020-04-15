Fisherman killed in premature dynamite blast

COTABATO CITY --- A fisherman was killed Tuesday in an accidental explosion of the dynamite he was to use in catching fish in the territorial seas of Hadji Muhtamad town in Basilan.

The Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region on Wednesday said the 52-year-old Kareem Jul, resident of a fishing village in Hadji Muhtamad, died on the spot from blast injuries.

His companion, Isnain Alih, 28, who was hurt in the explosion, was immediately rushed to the Basilan General Hospital in Isabela City, Basilan by personnel of the Hadji Muhtamad municipal police.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Manalo, director of PRO-BAR, said he has ordered the Basilan provincial police to prosecute Alih for violation of Republic Act 10654, also known as the Philippine anti-illegal fishing law.