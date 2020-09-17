  Thursday Sep, 17 2020 02:58:05 AM

Flashfloods destroy homes in Sultan Kudarat coastal town; 2 persons missing

Local News • 20:15 PM Wed Sep 16, 2020
33
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY  – A freak phenomenon hit coastal villages of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday that destroyed at least 25 homes, damaged a bridge and left a 12-year-old girl and a 61-year-old grandmother missing, officials said.

“The flashfloods occurred during high tide so flood water and sea water met that destroyed homes,” Palimbang Mayor Teng Kapinan said in a phone interview.

He said heavy downpour occurred Tuesday afternoon until evening, triggering landslides in the villages of Langili and Medol.

A road was cut when the approach of the bridge was damaged by floodwaters.

Mayor Kapinan said houses made of light materials in Sitio Kampo Muslim, Barangay Poblacion situated beside the sea were destroyed.

He said the search and rescue operation was suspended due to continuous rains the past 24 hours. (FC)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID WATCH: 31 recover, 34 new infections

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health today reported that 31 Covid-19 patients in Region 12 have recovered from the disease, raising the total...

Flashfloods destroy homes in Sultan Kudarat coastal town; 2 persons missing

COTABATO CITY  – A freak phenomenon hit coastal villages of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday that destroyed at least 25 homes, damaged a...

Jolo blasts victims received full hospital assistance from BARMM’s AMBAG

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro Government’s ‘Ayudang Medikal mula sa Bangsamoro Government’ (AMBAG) Program has released over Php425,000.00 worth of...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept 16, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  BILANG NG COVID patients sa Region 12, nadagdagan pa; kahapon lang 54 ang bagong kaso, 31 sa mga ito taga South Cotabato....

Cotabato City’s Covid-19 tally rises by 11 to 143

COTABATO CITY – The city has recorded 11 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and six recoveries as of Tuesday, the regional health...