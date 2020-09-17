Flashfloods destroy homes in Sultan Kudarat coastal town; 2 persons missing

COTABATO CITY – A freak phenomenon hit coastal villages of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday that destroyed at least 25 homes, damaged a bridge and left a 12-year-old girl and a 61-year-old grandmother missing, officials said.

“The flashfloods occurred during high tide so flood water and sea water met that destroyed homes,” Palimbang Mayor Teng Kapinan said in a phone interview.

He said heavy downpour occurred Tuesday afternoon until evening, triggering landslides in the villages of Langili and Medol.

A road was cut when the approach of the bridge was damaged by floodwaters.

Mayor Kapinan said houses made of light materials in Sitio Kampo Muslim, Barangay Poblacion situated beside the sea were destroyed.

He said the search and rescue operation was suspended due to continuous rains the past 24 hours. (FC)