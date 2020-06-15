Floods hit parts of Pigcawayan in North Cotabato
PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – Floods submerged low lying villages in Pigcawayan and Libungan in North Cotabato Sunday night following almost daylong light to heavy down pour due to torrential rains.
Affected villages were Maluao, Presbetero, Anick, Buluan, New Igbaras, Kimarayag, Midpapan, and nearby areas.
Local disaster workers said no one was reported injured and the water have already subsided. However, residents fear of another round of flash floods as the weather remain unfavorable.
The PPALMA (Pikit, Pigcawayan, Aleosan, Libungan, Midsayap, Alamada) Alliance has sent heavy equipment to help affectef families by clearing road networks and waterways.
The Soccsksargen region is experiencing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to PAG-ASA.
Reports from Pigcawayan showed the water rose to as high as five feet.
Assessment on the extent of damages to properties and agriculture was still going on.
Pigcawayan Mayor Jean Dino Roquero or the Pigcawayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office are yet to issue statement as of posting.
