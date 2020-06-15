Floods hit parts of PPALMA area in North Cotabato
PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – Floods submerged low lying villages in Pigcawayan and Libungan in North Cotabato Sunday night following almost daylong light to heavy down pour due to torrential rains.
Affected villages were Maluao, Presbetero, Anick, Buluan, New Igbaras, Kimarayag, Midpapan, and nearby areas.
Local disaster workers said no one was reported injured and the water have already subsided. However, residents fear of another round of flash floods as the weather remain unfavorable.
The PPALMA (Pikit, Pigcawayan, Aleosan, Libungan, Midsayap, Alamada) Alliance has sent heavy equipment to help affectef families by clearing road networks and waterways.
The Soccsksargen region is experiencing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to PAG-ASA.
Floods hit parts of PPALMA area in North Cotabato
PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – Floods submerged low lying villages in Pigcawayan and Libungan in North Cotabato Sunday night following almost daylong...
Physical distancing at Immaculate Conception Cathedral mass in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY - Social distancing has been strictly observed during today's mass at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.
Cotabato City's 9-month old COVID-19 positive recovers
COTABATO CITY -- A 9-month old baby boy, Cotabato City's 10th coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient and the region's 24th, has survived the virus...
`Bigtime' shabu trafficker in Lanao del Sur arrested
COTABATO CITY --- The police seized shabu, an assault rifle, a grenade launcher and fragmentation grenades from a drug dealer arrested Saturday in...
Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap
NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...