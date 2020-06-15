Floods hit parts of PPALMA area in North Cotabato

PIGCAWAYAN, Cotabato – Floods submerged low lying villages in Pigcawayan and Libungan in North Cotabato Sunday night following almost daylong light to heavy down pour due to torrential rains.

Affected villages were Maluao, Presbetero, Anick, Buluan, New Igbaras, Kimarayag, Midpapan, and nearby areas.

Local disaster workers said no one was reported injured and the water have already subsided. However, residents fear of another round of flash floods as the weather remain unfavorable.

The PPALMA (Pikit, Pigcawayan, Aleosan, Libungan, Midsayap, Alamada) Alliance has sent heavy equipment to help affectef families by clearing road networks and waterways.

The Soccsksargen region is experiencing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to PAG-ASA.