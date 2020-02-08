Former “Red” graduated in TESDA's TechVoc 

A better future awaits former commuinsit rebel after he graduated from the Technical Vocational program of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA-12) in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu South Cotabato.

A member of New Peoples Army (NPA) Guerilla Front 73 for four years, “Albert,” not his real name, decided to abandon armed struggle as he considered the future of his family and children that wrong ideololgical advocacy.

“My life will be wasted if I continue the armed struggle, because I’m thinking of my children and their future,” "Albert" said during the graduation rites.

He studied "electrical installation and maintenance (NC II) which spearheaded by TESDA 12 with the support of Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu council.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II assured that there will be more programs for the Indigenous People of Barangay Ned and also for the rebel returnees who may consider starting a new life.

“We will give additional training, such as, dress making, solar voltage, food processing and more for the next few months,” Abrogar said.

He said TESDA will help the IPs in the processing of birth certificate of the graduates for them to have a proof of their identity.

In 2019, TESDA 12 trained 413 rebel returnees for different programs.

Training for rebel returnees were also included in the directives of President Duterte and TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña to give proper training and guidance for those rebels who want a new beginning for their lives and family.