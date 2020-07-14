Former Mayor Efren Piñol, bagong provincial administrator ng Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Monday announced the appointment of former Magpet Mayor Efren Piñol as her new provincial administrator, replacing Atty. Nicholas S. Marasigan.

Piñol, younger brother of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Sec. Emmanuel Piñol, was not new to the job as alter-ego of the provincial governor. He served as "little governor" when Sec. Piñol was the govenor of North Cotabato.

Catamco made the announcement during Monday's Management Committee Meeting attended by department heads and heads of offices of the provincial govenrment.

Piñol welcomed his appointment and lauded Gov. Catamco for the trust extended him as he vowed to serve the people of Cotabato in whatever way he can.

He vowed, as provncial adminsitrator, to listen to the department heads and conduct regular consultations in addressing issues and concerns in providing services to the people of North Cotabato. He vowed to maintain transparency and accountability.

Catamco also lauded Atty. Marasigan for serving as provincial admninistrator for the past few months.