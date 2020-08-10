Former world's smallest man from Dapitan City dies

COTABATO CITY - Junrey Balawing, once the world's smalles man, dies due to unknown disease.

He died on July 28 at age 27 for still unknown disease, his relatives told the Dapitan City govnerment.

Reports said he was not sent to the hospital for the unknown disease afraid he might get Covid-19.

In 2011, the Wold Guiness Book of World Records listed him as the smallest man in the world.

But more smalles men and women came out after that, thereby unseating him.

However, the Guiness reported that the world's shortest non-mobile man remains Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who measures only 59.93 centimeters but is unable to walk or stand unaided.

The record for shortest living mobile man is now retained by Edward "Nino" Hernandez of Colombia, a reggaeton DJ who stands 70.21 centimeters tall, Guinness said.