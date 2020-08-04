  Tuesday Aug, 04 2020 12:00:00 AM

Fr. Chito laid to rest in Norala, South Cotabato

Local News • 17:15 PM Mon Aug 3, 2020
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez and Michael Solano/Radyo Bida Koronadal
Photos courtesy of Radyo Bida Koronadal and Marawi Bishop Edwin dela Peña.

NORALA, South Cotabato - Inihatid na sa kanyang huling destinasyon si Fr. Teresito "Chito" Suganob kaninang umaga matapos ang isang misa para sa kanya sa Immaculate Concepcion Parish Chruch.

Main celebrant ng misa para kay Fr. Chito si Bishop Edwin dela Peña, obispo ng Prelature of Marawi City, kasama si Bishop Allan Casicas ng Diocese of Marbel.

Dumalo ang tinatayang 500 katao na mga kaibigan, kakilala at napagsilbihan ni Fr. Chito noong siya ay buhay pa.   

 

 

