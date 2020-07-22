Fr. Chito Suganob, Marawi siege survivor, dies

COTABATO CITY – Three years after miraculously surviving the Marawi siege, Catholic priest Teresito “Chito” Suganob died of cardiac arrest today, Wednesday, Bishop Edwin dela Peña of Marawi Prelature announced this morning.

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement in behalf of the prelature of Marawi,” Bishop dela Peña said in his social media account.

“Our dearly beloved Fr. Teresito Suganob died of cardiac arrest this morning, July 22, 2020 in his home in Norala, South Cotabato,” Bishop dela Peña said.

“The doctor estimated his death between 5-6 a.m., please include him in your prayers,” he added.

Fr. Suganob, also known among priests as “Fr. Tisoy,” has not returned to Marawi after his ordeal in the hands of terrorists from May to September 2017.

“I am still a priest but no specific assignment,” he said in an interview last month. He has been staying in the home of his parents in Norala, South Cotabato and regularly reports to the Diocese of Marbel.

He kept himself busy with speaking engagements to fellow priests, church workers and even students as part of his healing process.

Fr. Suganob really wanted to return to Marawi and continue serving the Church there but was advised by fellow priests and bishops to continue his debriefing.

But he found healing in sharing his stories around the country. For people whom he shared his ordeal with, Father Chito was an inspiring figure, soft spoken, funny and always crack jokes to lighten the day.

He was captured along with fellow Church workers by Maute terrorist group members who occupied Marawi City in May 2017.

The priest was used as human shields, cook and server of the rebels but was not harmed throughout his captivity.