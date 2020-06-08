Freak tornado destroys 40 homes in Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat
PRES. QUIRINO, Sultan Kudarat - At least 40 homes made of light materials were damaged by a freak tornado that hit farming communities here over the weekend as torrential rains hit the region.
Affected villages during the 530p.m. weather disturbance were Romualdez and Kalanawi II, Pres. Quirino, Sultan Kudarat.
The LGU Pres. Quirino has already extended help to the victims.
Photos were shared by Pres. Quirino MSWD.
