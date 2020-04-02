GAB chair seeks DOLE, DSWD help for pro-athletes

MANILA – Officials of Games and Amusement Board (GAB) have assured Pinoy boxers, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Muay Thai professional fighters, and their trainers that the Agency will look after their welfare and interest amid the threat and looming impact of COVID-19 or Wuhan Virus in the country.

GAB Chairman Baham Mitra and Commissioners Mar Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad have sought out help from labor and social welfare department for the inclusion of all professional boxers, other contact sports pro athletes, and their trainers in the Social Amelioration Program of the govenrment.

GAB vowed to issue certificates in favor of all qualified and legitimate boxing stables in order to expedite the distribution of cash aids and other assistance.

Through these efforts, GAB will surely help at least 1,133 individuals who are members of the vulnerable sector.

This initiative was made in accordance with the provisions of the recently enacted law, Republic Act No. 11469 or also known as the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.” (GAB press release)