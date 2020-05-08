GenSan cops shot dead wanted man for resisting arrest

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Police shot dead a wanted man for violently resisting during law enforcement operations in Barangay Labangan, Gen. SAntos City on Wednesday night.

Police Major Tirso Pascual of Gen. Santos City Police Station 6 led the operation along with other law enforcement operations that led to the neutralization of Poge Mislay, 21 who was facing charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for police in Region 12, said Mislay pulled a cal. 38 revolver when police were trying to arrest him at 10 p.m. This prompted the police to fire at him.

He was then rushed to Dr. Jorge Royeca Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Police found at the encounter site a cal. 38 revolver with bullets and two suspected sachets of shabu.